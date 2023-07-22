5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Check here some common habits that may cause serious health issues if not improved soon.
Knowingly or unknowingly, we practice various bad habits that may affect our health adversely. It can cause severe damage to our health. For example, a 2020 study in Frontiers in Psychology suggests that practising new habits consistently and in the same context helps them become more automatic so that you don't have to think about them as much to do them.
While some habits help us to achieve our targets and make us better. Some habits take away too much from us. It can cost us our health and well-being. Here are some of the bad habits to get rid of immediately:
1. Not drinking enough water
Drinking enough amount of water is essential to maintain good health. Keeping up with your fluids helps your skin stay supple, keeps the body cool, allows your muscles and joints to work better and helps clean toxins from your body via your kidneys.
2. Lack of proper sleep
According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), not getting enough shut-eye can impact a whole slew of things. Sleep deficiency is also linked to several chronic health problems, including heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney disease, diabetes, stroke, obesity and depression, per the NHLBI.
3. Eating late at night
Researchers have found that eating dinner close to bedtime affects digestion. A study published in 2020 shows that late eating can lead to weight gain. Eating within three hours of bedtime makes acid reflux worse through the night.
4. Not exercising
Exercising has multiple health benefits. Exercise helps manage weight; improves brain health; strengthens bones, muscles, heart and lungs; helps you sleep better; improves mental health; improves focus and judgment; improves the ability to perform everyday activities and more.
5. Distracted eating
Researchers have found that distracted eating was correlated to higher body weight. Researchers recommend shutting off devices and taking a break from work so that you can focus on what you're eating, enjoying your food and noticing when you're starting to feel full.