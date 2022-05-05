4 serene places you can check out for a perfect weekend getaway in the hills

Here is a list of some places to visit for a weekend trip.
Weekend getaways are the ideal way to relax after a long week, and India has many spots worth exploring. Hilly areas are renowned as being the best places to go if you want to enjoy peaceful landscapes and the beauty of nature. Here is a list of some places to visit for a weekend trip.
1. Dalhousie
Dalhousie is sometimes referred to as the Switzerland of India because of its ancient beauty and attraction. The fascinating beauty and the lovely hillocks are the attractions of this location. Due to its unique climate conditions, this location draws a large number of visitors each year. Must place for Delhites to visit in the summer.
2. Almora
Almora, at an altitude of 1651 metres, is one of India's oldest hilly regions, located in Uttarkhand. Through its peaceful and calm ambiance, this ambient location provides a magnificent view of the Himalayas.
3. Ranikhet
Ranikhet, also known as the Queen's Land, is a lovely hill range in Uttarakhand. Spectacular views of the vast Himalayas may be seen from here, which is 1869 feet above sea level. There are several flora and wildlife species over here.
4. Nainital
Nainital is a fantastic retreat from the busy life of the city to experience the serenity of nature. The name of this town comes from the emerald, crystalline lake that runs through it. Nainital, wrapped in the arms of the towering hills, is a magnificent site showing a divine creation.
Picture courtesy: Twitter/@nainital