4 serene places you can check out for a perfect weekend getaway in the hills

Weekend getaways are the ideal way to relax after a long week, and India has many spots worth exploring. Hilly areas are renowned as being the best places to go if you want to enjoy peaceful landscapes and the beauty of nature. Here is a list of some places to visit for a weekend trip.

Nainital is a fantastic retreat from the busy life of the city to experience the serenity of nature. The name of this town comes from the emerald, crystalline lake that runs through it. Nainital, wrapped in the arms of the towering hills, is a magnificent site showing a divine creation.

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@nainital