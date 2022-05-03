4 refreshing morning drinks to kick-start hot summer days

1/4

Because mango is a seasonal fruit, 'aam panna' is the finest option for a morning drink. A cool summer cocktail composed of raw mango pulp, cumin, jeera, and mint leaves. ‘Aam panna’ is a desi favourite that is both refreshing and energetic. It instantly hydrates you and aids in the battle against the blazing heat. The juice collected from raw mangoes serves as a chiller. It also contains a lot of vitamin C.