4 refreshing morning drinks to kick-start hot summer days

Morning beverages are a fantastic way to start the day in the summer. You have numerous options for getting through the day before the deadly heatwaves strike. Here are some delightful morning drinks to beat the heat this summer, spanning from the freshness of 'aam panna' to the healthiness of a turmeric-ginger mocktail.
1. Aam Panna
Because mango is a seasonal fruit, 'aam panna' is the finest option for a morning drink. A cool summer cocktail composed of raw mango pulp, cumin, jeera, and mint leaves. ‘Aam panna’ is a desi favourite that is both refreshing and energetic. It instantly hydrates you and aids in the battle against the blazing heat. The juice collected from raw mangoes serves as a chiller. It also contains a lot of vitamin C.
2. Minty Coconut juice
Tender coconut water is rich in vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes. Electrolytes are lost because of sweating on a warm summer day, leaving you feeling completely exhausted. Tender coconut replenishes them and makes you feel more energised. To make your coconut water mocktail even more delightful, add mint.
3. Turmeric-ginger mocktail
Turmeric-ginger juice is an excellent beverage since turmeric has numerous medicinal properties. Ginger, turmeric, and apple cider vinegar combine to make this healthy juice. With all of the nutritious ingredients, the juice is sure to provide you with the necessary nutrients to get your day started.
4. Watermelon drink
Watermelon is a water-rich fruit, so this refreshing drink will satisfy your taste buds right away. The watermelon and lemon twist in the juice will make you crave more. This energising beverage might also help you have a good day.