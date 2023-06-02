Headlines

‘One Earth One Family One Future’ a perfect theme for G20: Mauritius PM

Tinnu Anand says he once fired Madhuri Dixit after she refused to remove her blouse for scene: 'Say good bye to...'

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam sets new World Record surpassing Virat Kohli

Harbhajan Singh criticises India's ODI World Cup squad selection, advocates for Chahal and Arshdeep inclusion

This Bollywood blockbuster became first Indian movie to be screened at UN; it's not Sholay, Lagaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam sets new World Record surpassing Virat Kohli

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

Foods to eat when you feel nauseous

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

This Bollywood blockbuster became first Indian movie to be screened at UN; it's not Sholay, Lagaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Mission Raniganj teaser: Akshay Kumar embarks on ‘impossible misison’ to save miners trapped in flooded coal mines

Pride Month 2023: Tips to talk to kids on sexual orientation, gender identity

Parents often tend to avoid discussing such uncomfortable topics with their kids.


DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

June is observed as Pride Month in many countries. The month holds great significance for the LGBTQ+ community. It is seen as a chance to recognise the efforts made by the community to get equal rights and opportunities in society.  Pride Month is marked by colourful pride parades and several other events.

As Pride Month aims to create a more inclusive and discriminations free society for the LGBTQ+ community, it is also crucial to understand the importance of promoting a positive attitude towards different genders from a young age.

Parents often tend to avoid discussing such uncomfortable topics with their kids. It is also found that parents want to avoid talking about different sexual orientations with their children as much as possible.

It is crucial as a parent to take all the measures possible to promote understanding, empathy, and respect for the LGBTQ+ community. One should also know how to navigate conversations about sexual orientation and gender identity with their child.

Here are a few tips to have an informative conversation on these topics with your kids:

Start conversation on a positive note

If you talk positively about the diversity that exists in our world in terms of race, ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation, it will help your children have a more positive attitude about the world.

The kids should learn to be inquisitive, and not judgmental about different sexual orientations. This will help them develop respect and empathy towards everyone and simultaneously help them feel comfortable in their own skin.

Let your kids express their emotions

One of the most important things for a healthy attitude in kids is to allow them to express their emotions freely. Parents should not hold on to stereotypes like "boys don't cry" or "girls don't get angry". Another aspect to keep in mind is that we should avoid phrases such as “be a man,” or “act like a lady", and instead use phrases like “be brave”.

Don’t make assumptions

Do not make assumptions such as “kids know everything these days.” A child might be unaware of certain things or hold the wrong ideas about the LGBTQ+ community. It is your responsibility to make sure your kids do not harbour misconceptions or prejudices against the community.

