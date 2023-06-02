Pride Month 2023: Tips to talk to kids on sexual orientation, gender identity

Parents often tend to avoid discussing such uncomfortable topics with their kids.

June is observed as Pride Month in many countries. The month holds great significance for the LGBTQ+ community. It is seen as a chance to recognise the efforts made by the community to get equal rights and opportunities in society. Pride Month is marked by colourful pride parades and several other events.

As Pride Month aims to create a more inclusive and discriminations free society for the LGBTQ+ community, it is also crucial to understand the importance of promoting a positive attitude towards different genders from a young age.

Parents often tend to avoid discussing such uncomfortable topics with their kids. It is also found that parents want to avoid talking about different sexual orientations with their children as much as possible.

It is crucial as a parent to take all the measures possible to promote understanding, empathy, and respect for the LGBTQ+ community. One should also know how to navigate conversations about sexual orientation and gender identity with their child.

Here are a few tips to have an informative conversation on these topics with your kids:

Start conversation on a positive note

If you talk positively about the diversity that exists in our world in terms of race, ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation, it will help your children have a more positive attitude about the world.

The kids should learn to be inquisitive, and not judgmental about different sexual orientations. This will help them develop respect and empathy towards everyone and simultaneously help them feel comfortable in their own skin.

Let your kids express their emotions

One of the most important things for a healthy attitude in kids is to allow them to express their emotions freely. Parents should not hold on to stereotypes like "boys don't cry" or "girls don't get angry". Another aspect to keep in mind is that we should avoid phrases such as “be a man,” or “act like a lady", and instead use phrases like “be brave”.

Don’t make assumptions

Do not make assumptions such as “kids know everything these days.” A child might be unaware of certain things or hold the wrong ideas about the LGBTQ+ community. It is your responsibility to make sure your kids do not harbour misconceptions or prejudices against the community.