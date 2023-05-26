Powassan Virus: Know Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Of This Tick-Borne Illness

Powassan virus (POW), an illness transmitted by ticks, has recently claimed a life in the United States. This has generated global concern about the disease. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) officially confirmed the passing of an adult from the Powassan virus in Sagadahoc County on May 17. The individual had contracted the virus and displayed severe neurological symptoms. This incident signifies the first reported case of POW virus disease in Maine this year. From 2015 to the present, the region has documented a total of 15 verified instances of Powassan virus infection.

Here is everything you need to know about the causes, symptoms and treatment of Powassan virus.

Powassan Virus Causes:

According to New York’s Department of Health, the disease is triggered by a virus that is transmitted through the bite of ticks carrying the infection. It is important to note that the virus is non-communicable, meaning it does not spread directly from person to person. The virus received its name from Powassan, Ontario, the location where it was first identified in 1958.

Powassan Virus Symptoms:

Many individuals infected by the Powassan virus may not exhibit any symptoms. The timeframe between being bitten by a tick and falling ill can vary from one week to a month. Initial indications of infection can be fever, headache, vomiting, speech difficulties and weakness. Symptoms can include confusion, impaired coordination and seizures. It is estimated that approximately one in 10 individuals with severe infection succumb to the illness.

The Powassan virus disease has the potential to induce severe illnesses like encephalitis or meningitis.

Nearly half of those who survive a severe POW infection face long-term health complications, such as recurring headaches, muscle atrophy, reduced strength, and memory problems.

Powassan Virus Treatment:

There are no specific medications available to prevent or treat the Powassan virus at present. But, certain measures can be taken to alleviate symptoms. Adequate rest, staying hydrated, and taking over-the-counter pain medications may provide some relief.

In cases of severe disease, hospitalisation is often necessary to ensure appropriate care. This may involve interventions such as respiratory support, maintaining hydration levels, or reducing swelling in the brain.

Diagnosis

If you have concerns that either you or a member of your family may be affected by Powassan virus disease, it is recommended to seek guidance from your healthcare provider. Healthcare providers make a diagnosis of Powassan virus infection by considering several factors:

Assessing the individual’s history of residing in, or travelling to, regions where the Powassan virus is known to be present.

Evaluating potential exposure to ticks that are capable of transmitting the Powassan virus.

Conducting laboratory tests on blood or spinal fluid.

Your healthcare provider has the ability to request specific tests to detect Powassan virus infection or other infections that might produce similar symptoms.