How To Keep Children Safe And Healthy During Hot Summer Days

Playing and exercising outdoors provides numerous benefits for children’s mental and physical well-being. However, it is important to be aware of the potential health risks associated with high temperatures and excessive heat. The National Weather Service cautions that a heat index of 90°F or higher can pose a serious danger to children's health. Exposing children to such conditions can lead to various medical conditions, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat stroke. These conditions can occur rapidly and require immediate medical attention.

In addition, both children and their parents may become irritable due to the extreme heat. To ensure the safety of your child during hot summer days, it is essential to follow some guidelines:

1) Stay Hydrated: Encourage your child to drink plenty of water to keep their body properly hydrated and prevent illness. It is advisable to keep a water bottle within reach at all times. Additionally, consuming coconut water or lemonade can help maintain electrolyte and enzyme balance.

2) Encourage Activity: Teach children to engage in moderate physical activity throughout the day to avoid fatigue and drowsiness.

3) Limit Sun Exposure: It is best to avoid direct sunlight, especially during the hottest hours of the day. Minimise unnecessary outdoor activities between 12 noon and 4 pm. Instead, engage in indoor activities such as playing board games like Snake and Ladder, Chess, and Ludo, or participate in activities like carrom, reading, listening to music, or watching informative films.

4) Dress Appropriately: Choose light-coloured clothing that allows for better airflow and reflects heat and sunlight more effectively. Loose-fitting attire enables the body to breathe comfortably in humid and hot conditions.

5) Take Cool Baths: Consider taking cooler baths to help lower body temperature and provide relief from the heat.

Additionally, it is crucial to prioritise the child's health and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as headaches, diarrhoea, rapid breathing, nausea, vomiting, or fainting spells. With temperatures constantly on the rise, it is essential to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect the child from heat.