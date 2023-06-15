Air frying to grilling: A look at the cooking methods you must avoid

Several new innovative cooking techniques have emerged over the years.

As the culinary world continues to evolve, several new innovative cooking techniques have emerged over the years, enhancing the flavours of the food we eat. However, it is important to consider the impact these new innovative cooking techniques have on our health.

So, let's delve into the cooking methods that should be avoided for a healthy lifestyle.

Air frying:

While it is believed that air-frying food instead of cooking is a healthier option, you might be surprised to know that cooking meat and cheese in an air fryer tends to make them less nourishing. When food is exposed to high temperatures and dry cooking methods like air frying, advanced glycation end-products form in it, making it unhealthy. At times, this may also result in uneven cooking, hence decreasing both its taste and nutritional value.

Grilling:

While grilling is surely considered a good way to cook, grilling at high temperatures over an open flame can lead to the formation of potentially harmful compounds such as heterocyclic amines (HCAs), and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which can be extremely dangerous for the people consuming such food.

Cooking in non-stick pans: Non-stick pans have become an integral part of every kitchen. However, non-stick pans have a coating of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), also called Teflon, and overheating such pans can lead to the release of some very toxic fumes and particles. This can lead to a number of health troubles in the long run.

Deep-frying:

It does not matter how well it tastes, deep frying is definitely not a healthy cooking option. Frying oxidises oil and leads to the creation of trans fats, increasing the risk of heart troubles. In addition to this, frying further adds unhealthy components to the food such as saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium. Furthermore, cooking at high temperatures destroys the nutrient value of the food.

Smoking:

Eating smoked foods has harmful effects as well. Smoked food creates two cancer-forming compounds in the body, including HCAs and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.