Lunar Eclipse 2022 Highlights: Here's all about the year's last Chandra Grahan

The total lunar eclipse started at 3:46 pm IST and the total eclipse will end at 5:12 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 08:02 PM IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Highlights: Here's all about the year's last Chandra Grahan
Lunar Eclipse 2022 | Pixabay

The last lunar eclipse of the year will be witnessed today (November 8) as the Earth's shadow envelopes the moon. Many countries including Australia, North America, sections of northern and eastern Europe, most of South America, as well as India, will be able to see the lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth moves in between the Sun and the Moon, partially or completely blocking sunlight from reaching the Moon. During a total solar eclipse, a little light reaches the Moon. This light will pass through the Earth’s atmosphere, where blue light will be scattered in all directions due to a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering. 

This allows the redder light to pass through and reflect off the Moon, causing it to appear reddish during the eclipse.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Eastern parts of the country, including Kolkata and Guwahati will be able to see the total eclipse while in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru a partial eclipse will be seen.

Check the highlights of the lunar eclipse 2022 below:

LIVE Blog
08 Nov 2022
07:56 PM

See pictures of the year's last lunar eclipse 2022 event that was visible in many places around the globe on Tuesday (November 8). 

 

07:26 PM

Picture of the moon at partial eclipse at Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

 

07:18 PM

Moon partially covered by the Earth’s shadow during lunar eclipse, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

 

06:44 PM

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Bihar

 

Year's last lunar eclipse visible from Patna. 

 

 

06:43 PM

Lunar Ecplise 2022: Temples closed 

All Indian temples have been closed for the period of lunar eclipse as worshipping during Grahan is considered unlucky as per Hindu believes. 

 

06:27 PM

An image of the lunar eclipse from behind the Statue of Freedom on the US Capitol Dome in Washington. (Image: Reuters)

 

06:27 PM

06:03 PM

Lunar eclipse 2022: Precautions for pregnant women

Pregnant women are advised to stay inside during the lunar eclipse because harmful rays could harm the developing foetus. Read more

05:58 PM

Lunar eclipse 2022: Mumbai timing 

The moon will rise in Mumbai at 6:01 pm at partial eclipse.

05:54 PM

Lunar eclipse 2022: Visible in Delhi

A partial lunar eclipse is now visible in Delhi from 5:32 pm. It can be seen till 6:18 PM. Only the eastern parts of India including Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, Kohima, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Agartala and Guwahati will be able to see the total lunar eclipse.

05:50 PM

Is it safe to watch the lunar eclipse with naked eyes?

A lunar eclipse is a natural phenomenon, and it is completely safe to watch it with your eyes. But, if you are still hesitant about it then instead of looking directly at the lunar eclipse, look through the telescope. You can use binoculars or telescopes or watch online videos to see the lunar eclipse. Read more

 

05:39 PM

Partial Lunar eclipse 2022

The moonrise timings in Jaipur, Panaji and Chennai are 5:37 pm, 5:59 pm and 5:39 pm respectively with the moon below the horizon and at partial eclipse.

 

05:32 PM

How to watch Lunar Eclipse?

While using a binocular or a telescope will enhance the experience of viewing the red moon, it can also be witnessed with the naked eye. Being in a dark environment away from bright lights will make it even better. 

05:28 PM

Total lunar eclipse ends

The phase of the total lunar eclipse has ended, and now the second phase of the partial eclipse starts. the lunar eclipse will end at 6.19 PM IST and we will be greeted by a normal full moon.

05:21 PM

The moon, during a total lunar eclipse in Mexico City.  (Image: Reuters)

 

05:16 PM

Chandra Grahan 2022: Sutak muhurat 

Sutak muhurat, as per Hindu belief is considered inauspicious. As per the Drik Panchang, the Sutak muhurat begins at 9:21 am and ends at 6:18 pm. 

05:09 PM

Lunar eclipse 2022: Dos and don'ts 

  • On the day of the eclipse, take care to finish eating before the eclipse begins. Keep in mind to only eat,
  • Eat sattvic home-cooked food
  • Consuming tulsi and haldi can work as antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties
  • Try to eat freshly cooked food. 
  • Avoid eating raw food 
  • Avoid eating any pre-cooked meals.
05:04 PM

Partial lunar eclipse 2022: City-wise timings

 

  • Srinagar- From 5:28 pm to 7:26 pm
  • Delhi- From 5:28 pm to 7:26 pm
  • Noida- From 5:30 pm till 7:26 pm 
  • Gurugram- Around 5:33 pm
  • Chennai- 5:38 pm which will last for 108 minutes
  • Chandigarh-  From 5:30 pm to 7:29 pm(estimated) in Chandigarh
  • Mumbai-  From 6:04 pm to 7:26 pm
  • Bengaluru- From 5:49 pm to 07:26 pm. It will last for 96 minutes
  • Nagpur- From 5:32 pm till 7:26 pm
  • Hyderabad- 5:43 pm.
05:02 PM

Total lunar eclipse 2022: City-wise timings

  • Kohima- From 4:23 pm to 7:26 pm.
  • Patna- From 05:05 pm to 7:31 pm(approx).
  • Agartala- From 4:38 pm to 07:26 pm. It will last for 2 hours and 47 minutes.
  • Guwahati- From 4:32 pm till 7:26 pm.
  • Kolkata- From 4:55 pm to 7:26 pm.
  • Bhopal- From 5:36 pm to 7:26 pm.
  • Surat- Starting from 5:57 pm till 7:26 pm.
  • Bhubaneswar- Start from around 5:05 pm and will last for straight 140 minutes.
  • Siliguri – Begins from 4:45 pm and will last for 161 minutes in Siliguri.
05:01 PM

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Partial, total eclipse timings

  • Partial lunar eclipse begins - 2.39 pm
  • Total lunar eclipse begins - 3.46 pm
  • Maximum total lunar eclipse - 4:29 pm
  • Total lunar eclipse ends - 5:11 pm
  • Moonset - 6.19 am
