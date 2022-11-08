Lunar Eclipse 2022 Highlights: Here's all about the year's last Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse 2022 | Pixabay

The last lunar eclipse of the year will be witnessed today (November 8) as the Earth's shadow envelopes the moon. Many countries including Australia, North America, sections of northern and eastern Europe, most of South America, as well as India, will be able to see the lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth moves in between the Sun and the Moon, partially or completely blocking sunlight from reaching the Moon. During a total solar eclipse, a little light reaches the Moon. This light will pass through the Earth’s atmosphere, where blue light will be scattered in all directions due to a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering.

This allows the redder light to pass through and reflect off the Moon, causing it to appear reddish during the eclipse.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Eastern parts of the country, including Kolkata and Guwahati will be able to see the total eclipse while in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru a partial eclipse will be seen.

Check the highlights of the lunar eclipse 2022 below: