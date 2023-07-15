Three Indian desserts named among the world's top 50 street food sweets; check full list here

Concluding a meal with a sweet treat is always a delightful experience. Whether it's a handful of delectable chocolates, a tub of your favorite ice cream, or traditional Indian mithai, desserts have a way of brightening our day. Street food sweets, in particular, hold a special charm, as the freshly prepared sugary delights found on roadside stalls often draw us in with their irresistible flavors. While you may have already savored many popular Indian sweets, did you know that one of them has made it to the list of the best street food sweets in the world?

Indian sweets on the list

TasteAtlas, an online travel and food guide based in Croatia, has recently released its compilation of the "Best Street Food Sweets in the World," offering a wide range of options to explore. Interestingly, a few Indian sweets have also earned a spot on this prestigious list. Mysore Pak, a sweet delicacy hailing from southern India, secured the 14th rank, while the iconic Indian frozen dessert, kulfi, claimed the 18th position. Additionally, kulfi falooda, a popular variation of kulfi served with vermicelli and flavored syrup, was named the 32nd best street food sweet globally.

World's best sweets

However, taking the top spot on the list is pastel de nata, a traditional Portuguese egg custard tart. These tarts originated from Santa Maria de Belem in Lisbon, Portugal, where they were initially prepared by Catholic monks and nuns before the 18th century. Using leftover egg yolks, the monks and nuns created this delectable treat, eventually teaming up with a local bakery to commercially sell the pastel de nata.

The second-best street food sweet is serabi from Java, Indonesia. These small Indonesian pancakes are made with rice flour and can be enjoyed with either coconut milk or shredded coconut. Serabi comes in both sweet and savory versions, and they can be topped with a variety of ingredients, ranging from jackfruit and chocolate to bananas and crushed peanuts.

Claiming the third position is dondurma, a Turkish ice cream that originated in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. This unique ice cream is known for its resistance to melting and its dense, chewy texture. Dondurma gained popularity for its distinct characteristics and has become a beloved street food sweet in Turkey.

So, while India's Mysore Pak, kulfi, and kulfi falooda have made their mark on the list of the best street food sweets in the world, the top honor goes to pastel de nata from Portugal. These sweet delights and others from around the globe continue to tantalize our taste buds, making street food adventures an exciting culinary journey.

