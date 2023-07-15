Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share

Sawan Shivratri, also known as Shravana Shivratri or Masik Shivratri, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated during the Shravan month. Falling on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha, it is the most important day of the Sawan month and holds great significance for Lord Shiva's devotees. This year, Sawan Shivratri is on Saturday, July 15, according to the Drik Panchang. The Nishita Kaal Puja timings are from 12:07 pm to 12:48 pm on July 16, while the Sawan Shivratri Parana time is from 5:33 am to 3:54 pm. The Ratri Chatur Prahar Puja Time starts at 3:00 am and ends at 5:33 am on July 16. The Chaturdashi date begins on July 15 at 8:32 pm and concludes on July 16 at 10:08 pm.

Here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes you can use to celebrate Sawan Shivratri in 2023:

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023: Wishes

May Lord Shiva's divine blessings bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Wishing you a blessed Sawan Shivratri filled with devotion, spirituality, and joy. May Lord Shiva's grace be upon you.

On this auspicious occasion of Sawan Shivratri, may Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings and fulfill all your wishes. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

May the divine light of Lord Shiva illuminate your path and guide you towards success and happiness. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Wishing you a blessed Sawan Shivratri filled with love, devotion, and spiritual enlightenment. May you find inner peace and harmony.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023: WhatsApp Messages

May this Sawan Shivratri bring you closer to Lord Shiva's divine presence and fill your life with positivity and blessings. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

As we celebrate Sawan Shivratri, let us immerse ourselves in prayers and seek Lord Shiva's blessings for a fulfilled and prosperous life. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

On the auspicious occasion of Sawan Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you with good health, happiness, and success. Wishing you a joyous celebration!

May the divine grace of Lord Shiva be with you on Sawan Shivratri and always. Sending my warm wishes for a blessed and blissful day.

On this holy night of Sawan Shivratri, may Lord Shiva's divine presence bring peace, love, and prosperity to your life. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023: Quotes

Om Namah Shivaya! May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happiness, and prosperity into your life.

Sawan Shivratri is a reminder to surrender to Lord Shiva, to let go of our ego and connect with the divine energy within us.

When you have faith and devotion in your heart, Lord Shiva's blessings will always be with you. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Sawan Shivratri is a time to seek Lord Shiva's guidance and blessings. Let us embrace the divine energy and embark on a path of spirituality.

May Lord Shiva's divine grace remove all obstacles from your life and fill it with love, peace, and happiness. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

