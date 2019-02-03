Love, vastu and romance: Here’s some advice for those born in the month of February

Individuals born in this month have a fine stature, a well-formed body, a good complexion, brown eyes, an attractive oval-shaped face and light coloured hair, which soon becomes thin especially on the temples. In women the hair is abundant and of a beautifully blonde colour.

The month is ruled by Saturn, which gives benevolence, cheerfulness and liveliness. This individual is impulsive, energetic and enterprising; is gifted with fine intellectual and practical qualities and has a strong personality. He knows exactly what he wants, his ideas are firmly established, and may incline him to be self- optioned.

Marriage is usually fortunate but he may have some problems on account of the opposite sex. You have two distinct reactions to make-up; you are either for it or against it. Being independent, if you use to forego make-up, you are through about it and present the well-scrubbed look to the world; Your complexion is one of your best points, and perhaps there‘s some wisdom in not overloading it with make-up. Make the best of your deeply set eyes with a touch of eye shadow.

ROMANCE: In love, you can be demanding. You consider yourself above the crowd and feel an almost neurotic desire to have everything that touches your life perfect beyond measure. This can make you easy to disillusionment. Although you are related to air, you can come down to earthy considerations when measuring the love another has for you. You may want too much, want to be given more than you give. Any promise not kept by the one who loves you can cause you to regret the relationship. If married, you can be cold. The slightest failure can turn you off where love is concerned. You may marry and remain married, but you can go beyond love and live in a world of your own which really has no room for romantic and married love. This can make you like a wind from unknown places going to unknown places, and you can be shut off from others by your own perfectionist ideals gone sour.

VASTU: The position of the bed should be determined by the ambitions or desires of the one who sleeps in it. If you want a more satisfying sex life for example the head of the bed should be positioned to the north because the north zone governs sex. If you enjoy your sex life but would like your love making to be more passionate, you could place the head of your bed in the south whose energy governs passion. If you take this latter option however you should be prepared for quite a few sleepless nights, because this zone also increases the amount of energy you will experience.

DAY OF LOVE: Sunday

Sunday TOKEN OF LOVE: Handmade modern pottery or glass.

Handmade modern pottery or glass. YOU CHARM IN: Black or dark blue.

Black or dark blue. YOUR LOVE MATE: Aries and Libra

