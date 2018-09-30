Love, romance and Vaastu

APPEARANCE AND TRAITS

You have well-formed hips, a well-balanced gait, small nose, pink and white complexion, light hair, dark blue or black, bright and compelling eyes with long and silky lashes. You are inclined to stoutness, and your face is blotchy through faulty digestion, or kidney issues.

The position gives fine intellectual qualities and a certain degree of ambition, especially in a feminine horoscope. The character is even, kindly, gentle, well-balanced, artistic and the native will succeed without great difficulty. You may not be a professional artist but you will have an artistic bent of mind. The position gives success in career in which the native is his own master. This position inclines to early marriage. Your ruling planet Venus does not usually give great physical courage, as the native can obtain what he wants without much exertion.

VAASTU’S COSMETIC GUIDE FOR WOMEN

Ruled by Venus, you are the most beauty conscious woman of the zodiac and it is not unnatural that you are concerned with your personal appearance from an early age. You have established a routine. You experiment with make-up and creams and know exactly which ones are suited for you. You will always guard your skin. No sitting in the Sun for you without a protective lotion. You make the best of your difficult hair by regular visits to beauty salons. The native struggles with being overweight but rarely achieve slim contours by anything so energetic as exercise.

ROMANCE

Your love nature is soaring, like a kite caught on a swift current of air swirling upward and out of sight. You’re inclined to want your love to be above all considerations of the world around you. You want to build it into a haven, which you can imagine as being a heightened space beyond the air of the work day world with its many interfering currents.

When you meet someone you fall in love with quickly, you can be like air shooting straight upward and into space where no one else can follow you. The trouble is, even your loved one may not quite know how you feel or share this experience of rare purity and poetic splendour. You will marry with a great deal of faith. You may idolise your loved one, and if your love is strong enough and your loved one worthy enough, your love will linger forever and be above the scope of worldly vision. The enchantment can be a lifetime of joy to you, and all your loved one does will be perfect in your eyes.

VAASTU TIPS

Your bedroom should be located in such a way that it ensures complete privacy. It should not be near the drawing room or kitchen. A bedroom on the upper floor and in South West portion of the house will give you positive energies.

Day of love: Wednesday.

Token of love: Video of a sentimental love story.

You charm in: Emerald, green and lavender.

Your love mates: Librans and Sagittarians.

(The columnist is author of 32 books on Astrology, Numerology, Vaastu, Mantrism, Dreams and Moles. He features regularly on various TV channels. You can email your queries at: pkhurrana@astroindia.com)