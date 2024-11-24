Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has submitted his resignation to state governor Santosh Gangwar and has staked claim to form the government.

A day after the massive victory of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance in the state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren submitted his resignation to state governor Santosh Gangwar and staked claim to form the government.

He is set to take oath as the Chief Minister on November 28, i.e., Tuesday. The JMM-led alliance put up a strong performane in the Jharkhand assembly polls, securing 56 out of 81 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance, despite an aggressive campaign, won 24 seats.

Earlier today, Hemant Soren announced that he had been chosen as the leader of the House and would take oath as chief minister later next week. The development follows a key meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders, held in Ranchi.

“Today, we have begun the process of the formation of the new government. As part of that, we have tendered resignations from our current positions and placed a request and staked a claim to form the new government. The governor has handed me the responsibility of the interim CM and invited us to form the government,” Soren said after meeting Governor Gangwar.

“The Congress prabhari (in-charge), the RJD prabhari and the prabhari of the Left were with me in this process. We have also handed over letters of support from our respective MLAs…we are making arrangements for the ceremony on November 28,” he added.