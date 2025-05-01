Labour's Day 2025: Labour's Day or International Labour's Day is also called May Day. It is celebrated on May 1 every year across the world. Labour's Day is celebrated to recognise the importance and contributions of workers and labourers. Wish everyone with these May Day wishes, messages and quotes

Labour's Day 2025: Labour's Day or International Labour's Day is also called May Day. It is celebrated on May 1 every year across the world. Labour's Day is celebrated to recognise the importance and contributions of workers and labourers. This day is significant as it throws light on their rights and welfare.

Why we celebrate Labour’s Day? History and significance

It has been more than 100 years that the world has been celebrating the day by holding out rallies and marches to bring the focus on rights and fair practices around labours and their social justice. The history of International Labour Day dates to the late 19th-century when the United States witnessed one of its biggest labour movements. The workers there started a strike against the current working hours and demanded an eight-hour workday on 1st May 1886.

The peaceful strike ended in the Haymarket Affair in Chicago, where their protest turned violent after a bomb explosion, which led to multiple casualties. This day became significant as it marked the struggle for workers' rights and the world honored the day as Labour’s Day.

Labour’s Day wishes, messages and quotes

“As we celebrate this special day, let's appreciate the unsung heroes whose work often goes unnoticed but never unvalued.”

“Neither silver nor gold was the ransom for our living standard; congratulations, your sweat paid the price. Happy Labour Day.”

“Today, we pause to celebrate you—the backbone of progress, the force behind every growing community. Happy Workers' Day!”

“Wishing You Happy Labor Day. Labor is the ladder through which human dignity and creative excellence are expressed. Happy Labor Day.”

“Here's to the sweat, the long hours, and the silent sacrifices. Wishing you peace, pride, and power this Labour Day.”

“Happy labor day! We now have another chance to sit down and celebrate the labor that builds up this beautiful land. I wish all the workers a good and a blessed labor day.”