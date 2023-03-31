Dior Fashion Show: From Khushi Kapoor to Masaba Gupta, celebs who stun at Mumbai show, see pics

Check out the pictures of Bollywood actors from Dior Fashion Gala.
The Dior Fashion Gala held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai was attended by many popular stars of B-town. See the glamorous pictures here.
1. Karisma Kapoor
In this fashion gala, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was also looking very beautiful wearing a gray-coloured outfit.
2. Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty, who tied the knot with Rahul some time ago, also spread her wings on the red carpet. The actress was looking gorgeous in a white dress.
3. Masaba Gupta
Famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta also appeared in this show. She was wearing a black dress with frills.
4. Khushi Kapoor
Apart from this, late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor also reached the event. He was wearing a white and black check dress.
5. Sonam Kapoor
On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor was looking very beautiful in pink colour dress. She also put a matching blazer on the shoulders.
6. Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood's handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor looked dashing in a black suit.