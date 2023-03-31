Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Dior Fashion Show: From Khushi Kapoor to Masaba Gupta, celebs who stun at Mumbai show, see pics

Check out the pictures of Bollywood actors from Dior Fashion Gala.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 31, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

The Dior Fashion Gala held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai was attended by many popular stars of B-town. See the glamorous pictures here. 

1. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor
1/6

In this fashion gala, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was also looking very beautiful wearing a gray-coloured outfit.

 

2. Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty
2/6

Athiya Shetty, who tied the knot with Rahul some time ago, also spread her wings on the red carpet. The actress was looking gorgeous in a white dress.

 

3. Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta
3/6

Famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta also appeared in this show. She was wearing a black dress with frills.

 

4. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor
4/6

Apart from this, late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor also reached the event. He was wearing a white and black check dress.

 

5. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor
5/6

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor was looking very beautiful in pink colour dress. She also put a matching blazer on the shoulders.

 

6. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor
6/6

Bollywood's handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor looked dashing in a black suit.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Ash Wednesday explained: Meaning, history and traditions of the holy day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple reportedly working on MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.