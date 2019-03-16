Cheekily Yours: 'More than sexuality'

The recent launch of a Hindi sitcom on one of the most popular online screening portals was a star-studded affair, with the whole cast coming down for a press conference.



While the beginning of the conference went off smoothly, the host managed to fumble with an industry bad boy known for his eccentric, villainous characters in movies. This theatre and movie personality, who always speaks his mind, took offense when the host commented how one of the homosexual characters in the series goes beyond the stereotype of "oh, he's a gay". He snatched up the mic and took down the hapless host in style, saying that the character is much more than just his sexuality and to ask this question was simply insulting.





But he wasn't done yet! As the host fumbled her way through the rest of the introductions – a bit off her stride after the take-down – she finally asked her 'rival of the day' about his character. "I play a heterosexual man and it has been really difficult for me to play that role," he commented sarcastically, and repeated himself several times, while the unfortunate host could only giggle in an attempt to hide the embarrassment.Well, let's hope she's learned her lesson, we certainly learned ours.