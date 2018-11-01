Will cherry blossom for Team Rajasthan in Ranji?

It is cherry blossom times for the domestic cricket. Team Rajasthan have an uphill task to bring themselves back from the brink after being thrashed in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Juxtaposed against Jammu and Kashmir in their opening Ranji trophy game, the only factor goes in Rajasthan’s favour is home conditions. Helming the side is 18-year-old Mahipal Lomror and his appointment reflects upon the selectors’ muddled up approach as he is the third captain after Ashok Menaria and Deepak Chahar since the domestic season 2018-19 began. Though Lomror has earlier captained under-14, under-16 and under-19 teams, this responsibility coming out of the blue at the eleventh hour does not augur well either for him or for the team.

The hosts will also be devoid of seamer Deepak Chahar’s services as only a couple of days ago he was asked by BCCI to leave for New Zealand where he will be a part of India A that is scheduled to play four three-day games. He will no longer be a part of the Ranji Trophy team and his absence will hurt the team as they are already missing out on their most reliable bowler in Pankaj Singh, who now represents Puducherry.

Unlike 2017-18 Ranji season, the visitors from the valley are a better prepared as they began training way back in March when Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) roped in all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Last year at the SMS Stadium, when despite reaching Jaipur mere 10 hours before the start of the match after dealing with infighting and favoritism in the association, and with no practice session prior to the match, they challenged the odds and dominated the hosts. The match ended in a draw, but saw J&K take 3 points.

J&K’s performance was not flattering in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, but they registered three wins on the trot in the last games that also included Rajasthan and ended with 12 points while the hosts ended with 8 points.

TALKING POINTS