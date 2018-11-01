Why NRIs look forward to Diwali weekend

Overseas Celebration: It’s like in India, except for crackers & holidays

For the large community of Non-Resident Indians and Persons of Indian Origin living abroad, Diwali is a way to return to the shores where they or their ancestors were brought up, and connect to their roots.

While they miss the way celebrations are done in India, the community members say everything else is available, except the emotional touch that’s missing.

Indians working in San Jose or Cupertino which are considered hubs of Indiancommunity in California, USA, Diwali is a way to connect with fellow countrymen.

Since it’s mostly a working day in USA on Diwali, unlike in India, festivities are organised when they come back home in the evening.

The Lakshmi Poojan is done after considering the traditional “tithi” as per Indian calendar.

We talk to our in-laws back home in Jaipur before lakshmi poojan. Like in India we dress up in new clothes, but it’s all done after getting back from office,” said Pallavi Sharma, a software professional working in Austin.

Getting new clothes, sweets or even diyas (earthen lamps) is done by Indians and almost everything is available here, she told DNA. Usually diyas are lit along with widely popular candles to celebrate Diwali there. During the weekends’ the whole community takes the celebrations to the next level by lighting crackers, and preparing traditional dishes at a designated place.

Since there is a large Indian community now in several cities of USA, there are many temples where they can offer prayers. People make it a point to go to these temples on Diwali or the Diwali weekend. “There are Indian shops where everything from India is imported, we buy things from there without any problem,” Pallavi added.

The Rajasthanis based in various states of USA also celebrate Diwali.

“Indians buy coins on Dhanteras and during Diwali we light crackers but not the big ones like in India. Diyas light up our homes during all the days of the festival,” said Prem Bhandari who has served as the office bearer of Rajasthan Association of North Ameria (RANA) and is currently the chairman of Jaipur Foot in USA. This time Diwali celebration of Indians based in three cities New York, New Jersey and Conneciut is being organised on November 18 in Long Island.

In Wembley, London, there is a large Indian community, specially Gujratis, and everybody loves celebrating diwali like USA.

“Everything is available here. We don’t have much choices, but we are able to celebrate the festival in a big way here,” said Amit Kumar who is based in Wembley.

In Dubai, which has a thriving Indian population, the community living there is able to celebrate the festival in style. This time a big event celebrating diwali is being planned at Dubai creek which is one of the most happening places in Dubai.

“The Indian consulate along with Dubai authorities will be celebrating Diwali. There will be firecrackers, lighting up of LED lights and many other events,” said Ashutosh Jagetia an international trade professional based out of Dubai.