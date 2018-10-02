Wait continues for these mega infra projects

Revival of Dravyavati river will testify the development claims of state government ahead of the Assembly elections. The BJP government at state had several other projects on its priority, presently under development at Jaipur, however, due to various reasons these got delayed and are likely to remain incomplete till model code of conduct gets implemented in state.

Ring Road

The Jaipur Ring Road project gained momentum following direct intervention from the chief minister’s office. It was the effort of CM that facilitated the project to be awarded to National Highway Authority of India and had work commenced on the ground. In the initial phase, 47-kilometer of the Southern Ring Road was to be developed connecting Jaipur-Agra highway to Ajmer Road at a cost of Rs960 crore.

Elevated road at Bais Godam

Another major development project located in heart of the city, the Hawa Sarak elevated road, under construction near Bais Godam circle is delays. The project being developed by Jaipur Development Authority was scheduled for completion by January next year and officials attempted to get it ready a little before that. However, following the difficulties faced in deciding upon the road alignment and shifting of light and water lines the project got delayed.

Jaipur Metro Phase 1 B

The Phase 1 B of Jaipur Metro will extend connectivity to Choti Chaupar and Badi Chaupar within the Walled City area. The newly developed underground track connects the Chaupars to Chandpole station on presently operating phase 1 A of Jaipur metro and will help reduce the traffic congestion in the Walled City.

However, it will still take a few more months before the project is opened for public use.