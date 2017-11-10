Headlines

Vasundhara Raje promises to cut red tape for Alwar's married women

Most claimed that women with domicile status in other states, particularly Haryana, face problems in getting caste certificate after moving to Alwar

Yuvraj Shrimal

Updated: Nov 10, 2017, 08:30 AM IST

Women from other states should not have to face red tape after getting married into families in Alwar, Chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Thursday while issuing directions to Jaipur divisional commission Rajeshwer Singh to hold a meeting with the chief secretary Ashok Jain on the issue.

During her tour of Alwar, Raje encountered a number of complaints in this regard from the people she met.

Most claimed that women with domicile status in other states, particularly Haryana, face problems in getting caste certificate after moving to Alwar, which borders Haryana. Raje subsequently asked Singh and Alwar in-charge secretary Akhil Arora to get the issue sorted out after discussions with Jain.

After holding marathon meetings with the public as part of the CM Jan Sanwad programme and announcing sops for Ajmer, which is due for a bypoll, along with Alwar and Mandalgaarh, Raje met with voters and party leaders in Behror, Alwar, and assured them of action regarding their grievances.

The Jan Samwad is Raje's initiative to meet the general public in person and to hear out all sections of society. At a hotel in Behror, Raje met heads of several castes and noted their concerns and suggestions.

"With this programme, I get to know grievances of all sections of the society which get disposed immediately. This also lets us know the ground reality," Raje said.

Raje also took action on certain issues raised by the people. She directed a PWD engineer to survey a road in Vijay Nagar village and sought a report from Discom engineers over delay in electricity connection to a tubewell.

CERTIFICATE WOES

  • Most claimed that women with domicile status in other states, particularly Haryana, face problems in getting caste certificate after moving to Alwar

