Vasundhara Raje meets Piyush Goyal, seeks Rs 3,200 crore

Vasundhara Raje-Piyush Goyal

There Chief minister Vasundhara Raje met union finance minister Piyush Goyal at his North Block office situated in Delhi on Wednesday. In the meeting, Raje requested the finance minister to issue the outstanding amount of Rs 3,200 crore for the crops purchased from the farmers of the state through NAFED.

CM Raje informed that the Nodal Agency of the Union Government, National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), had purchased the various agriculture produce of the farmers of the state on Minimum Support Price (MSP) through Nodal Agency of the state government, RAJFED. An amount of Rs 3,200 crore is due to be paid to the Rajasthan Government against the purchase of crops.

Union Minister Goyal assured Raje that he will take necessary action soon to get the outstanding amount issued from Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and related agency. Goyal said that the suggestions for GST will be taken into consideration by the finance ministry.

Chief secretary of Rajasthan DB Gupta, additional chief secretary finance Mukesh Sharma, principal secretary cooperative Abhay Kumar and chief resident commissioner of Delhi Shubhra Singh were also present during the meeting.

Suggestions

Raje also discussed about GST with Goyal and gave suggestions to make the tax more logical and familiar, so that the business can generate maximum benefits from it.