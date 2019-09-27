US tourist alleges molestation by auto driver in Jaipur

A case of molestation by an auto driver with a foreign woman has come to light at a hotel in Sindhi Camp area. The victim, a 26-year-old resident of the United States, lodged a complaint at Sindhi Camp police station on Wednesday morning. The police registered the case and conducted the victim's medical test.

The victim alleged that she had come to Jaipur for a month for some work. On Tuesday, an auto driver was touring her different areas of the Pink city. He then took her at a hotel in Kanti Nagar in the evening where they had alcohol and he forced himself on her in a room under the pretext of massaging.

After regaining consciousness, the victim reached a hospital to get herself examined when she suspected of an assault. The doctors, however, advised her to go to the police. Then the victim reached Jallupura police station in the morning and explained her case after which she was escorted to the Sindhi Camp police station.

Additional Commissioner Santosh Chalke apprised that the accused auto driver has been identified and is being searched by the cops. The police are investigating the case of molestation, as alleged by the woman.

ACP Sadar Sandhya Yadav admitted the case was mistakenly registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. "There is no confirmation of rape in the medical test as well after which a case is being registered under section 354 i.e. molestation charges and the investigation is being done."

Zee Media Newsroom