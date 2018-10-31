To ease out festive rush, NWR increases coaches in 11 trains

To ensure smooth functioning during the festive season, NWR has once again taken steps to increase the number of coaches in 11 major trains on a temporary basis running through the region. This will ensure that passengers get a confirmed ticket.

Chief public relation office of NWR Tarun Jain informed that one third AC coach has been added in Jaipur-Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express. This increase has been made effective from October 30 till November 13 from Jaipur while from Pune, the extra coach will be added from October 31 till November 14. This additional coach will make 64 more berths available and passengers from Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ratlam and Baroda and other stations will be able to avail the benefit. Similarly, one third AC coach has been added in Jaipur-Indore Superfast Express. This will be available for passengers going from Jaipur starting from November 2 to November 11 and from Indore it will start from November 3 till November 12. There is a large student population of Jaipur which is studying in Indore and this addition of extra coach will help them. The passengers from Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ujjain and other stations will get the benefit of 64 additional berths in this train as well.

In similar duration, the coaches have also been added in Delhi-Sarai-Udaipur Chetak Express, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Express, Udaipur-Jaipur Express, Madar junction Udaipur passenger train and Udaipur-Chittorgarh passenger train among others.