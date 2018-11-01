Surat woman murdered & dumped in Jhalawar

A 35-year-old woman from Surat city in Gujarat was on early Wednesday morning found murdered on the Jhalawar–Baran mega highway near Bagher Ghati about 11 kilometers from Jhalawar district headquarters.

The blood-stained body of the woman riddled with fatal injuries was found dumped in a pool of blood around 4 o’clock along the roadside. An abandoned Honda City car bearing Gujarat number plates was also recovered one-and-a-half kilometer away from the body. Police have detained one suspect for interrogation.

SHO at Mundawar police station, Murlidhar told DNA that the ID card recovered from the victim’s possession established her identity as Ratana Jairaj Modi, a resident of Shagun Villa Apartments, VIP Road, Surat, Gujarat. “Prima facie, the woman was murdered with sharp weapon sometime last night and the body was thrown by the murderers here,” the SHO said, adding, “The victim’s body was sent to Jhalawar district hospital for the postmortem to be carried out after the arrival of her family members who have been informed of the tragedy.”

“We have lodged a case of murder under section 302 of IPC against unidentified accused in the matter,” the SHO said. Police have detained one suspect for interrogation in this connection and recovered a blood-stained sharp weapon from the spot near the body.

Police patrolling team, following the recovery of the body, spotted a person trying to escape into the nearby jungle. The man has been detained and is being interrogated. The detained person is from Gujarat, sources said. The deceased woman seems to belong to a well-off Gujarati family but details about her could be ascertained only after the arrival of family member, a policeman investigating the case said.

VICTIM WAS FROM WELL-TO-DO FAMILY

SHO at Mundawar police station, Murlidhar told DNA that the ID card recovered from the victim’s possession established her identity as Ratana Jairaj Modi, a resident of Shagun Villa Apartments, VIP Road, Surat, Gujarat. “Prima facie, the woman was murdered with sharp weapon sometime last night and the body was thrown by the murderers here,” the SHO said. The victim’s body was sent to Jhalawar district hospital for the postmortem to be carried out after the arrival of her family members.