SMS Hospital-Trauma Centre underpass set for public use, but awaits inauguration

The underpass linking the SMS Hospital and the Trauma Centre is ready and is waiting for the inauguration, while the people, as usual, are crossing the busy Tonk Road through the dividers. The entry gates of the underpass have been blocked by barricading and the people are not able to use this facility as the inauguration has not been done yet.

It’s been more than a week that health minister Kalicharan Saraf had visited and inspected the underpass and it was being planned that chief minister Vasundhara Raje will inaugurate the underpass on July 2. However, the inauguration did not happen.

On Tuesday, when DNA visited the underpass it was all ready, the shops in the underpass also looked ready, however, the shutter of the underpass facing the Tonk Road was down while at a place where the underpass ends at the SMS Hospital building near the lift, people were sitting and having lunch.

However, the underpass looks very good and will offer convenience to the people and patients at large. Beautiful paintings adorn the walls of the underpass while sign boards indicating the side of SMS hospital and Tonk Road etc have been marked very clearly. Sources in JDA informed that the date of the inauguration is not confirmed yet. There is buzz that the inauguration may happen in coming weeks, however, there is no confirmed date as of now.

Since the citizens are not able to use this underpass, the people, many of whom are patients, are crossing the busy Tonk Road with all negligence and are not worried about the speeding buses and other vehicles. The idea of making this underpass was because of the heavy traffic load on the road between the Trauma Center and SMS Hospital. Therefore, it was thought that the underpass will ease the movement of people between these two buildings.