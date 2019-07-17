Seven arrested for kidnapping, holding three captive in Rajasthan

Seven members of a gang, involved in the kidnapping and holding people hostage for money were arrested in an operation conducted by Jaipur Police and rescued three people who were held in captivity on Sunday.

The police said that six of the seven were members of a gang in Haryana, which had several cases of kidnapping, extortion, loot and robbery registered against them.

The Bhankrota police of Jaipur launched the search operation in a flat on the ninth floor of Shankara Residency in Bhankrota area and recovered three cars, a BMW and several pistols.

Among the arrested, there was Lokendra Singh of Sodala in Jaipur while six others, namely Bhawani Singh, Deepak Rohila, Rahul Yadav, Pawan, Jitendra, and Anupam came from Haryana.

Police said that during the enquiry, the rescued people, Luftan Shaikh, Malang Shah, and Mohammad Shazad, revealed that they were interested in the trade of Bitcoin.

