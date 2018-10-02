Registrar okays Rajasthan Cricket Association’s revised constitution

The revised RCA constitution on the lines of Lodha Recommendations has been approved by the registrar of cooperative societies.

Convener of RCA ad hoc committee Vinod Saharan shared the news and added that they are now awaiting nod of the apex cricket body the BCCI. It was after the consent of 20 district cricket associations that the revised draft of the constitution was submitted.

“The proposal to increase daily allowances of cricketers, selectors and support staff representing various BCCI organised age-group tournaments has been approved by BCCI,” Saharan informed during a press conference organised at RCA Academy on Monday. Now we are gearing up to organise Colvin Shield championship and other tournaments, he said. “Within this week we will announce fixtures for Colvin Shield,” added the convener.