Rajasthan truck driver pays whopping Rs 1.41 lakh fine for ‘overloading’

A truck owner paid a whopping Rs 1.41 lakh fine for vehicle overloading following the implementation of new traffic challan rates under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act that came into effect on September 1.

The truck, owned by Bhagwan Ram, with a Rajasthan vehicle registration plate, was fined Rs 1,41,700 for violating the traffic rules and overloading with goods last Thursday on September 5. Ram paid the fine at Delhi’s Rohini court on Monday.

Reacting to the development, the Transport Association said, “We are fighting against higher rates of penalties, but we are not supporting the lawbreaker. No transport association or any leader of such associations support overloading.”

Heavy fines have been introduced in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, which was passed by Parliament in July and aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations.

Reports of heavy fines have emerged from across the country.

On September 4, Gurugram traffic police penalised a trolley driver with a challan of Rs 59,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol and not carrying the requisite documents.

In Odisha’s Sambalpur, meanwhile, a truck driver with a Nagaland registration, was fined Rs 86,500 on September 3. The driver Ashok Yadav reportedly paid a penalty of Rs 70,000 along with producing some documents.

The Delhi Police has issued around 5,000 challans per day for violating traffic rules in the national capital since the implementation of the new traffic fines, a senior police official said.

Zee Media Newsroom