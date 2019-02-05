Rajasthan tops the chart in country

Rajasthan has earned a dubious distinction of being the state accounting for the maximum number of swine flu positive cases in the country. In fact, if the records are to be taken at face value, every third positive case in the country is from the state.

According to the national database on communicable diseases, the state accounts for the more than 40 per cent of the cases reported this year. Last year, Maharashtra was neck-and-neck with Rajasthan so far as the number of positive cases was concerned.

The state government, in a late realisation of the spread of the flu virus has ordered a screen and clean up drive to prevent the flu from spreading any further, but it has been a case of too little and too late. The majority of the deaths are coming in from Jodhpur, which is represented by chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the state assembly.

The unprecedented surge in the flu cases has alarmed the doctors and health officials alike in Rajasthan. Sources said the medical and health department failed to read the signs of the flu spread as it was concentrating its efforts on containing the spread of zika outbreak in Jaipur last year.

Also, the state was in a limbo during the assembly elections that were held in December and saw a change in the government in state.