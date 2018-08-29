Rajasthan to soon get Yamuna water during summers

Rajasthan will now get Yamuna water during the summers. This will be possible under the upcoming Lakhwad multi purpose inter state project for which MoU was signed on Tuesday in New Delhi between six states. The project will benefit states of Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje who was in Delhi and present during the MoU expressed happiness and said that with this MoU the state will have water available during summers too for both drinking and irrigation purpose.

Raje while congratulating Union water resources minister Nitin Gadkari, said that this project was stuck since last 42 years and now this ambitious project of Rs4,000 crore will benefit a dry state like Rajasthan and will help give relief to the people from water crisis in summer months.

On this occasion, Raje expressed hope that like Lakhwad Project, agreement on Renukaji Project and Krishau Project will also be reached soon. She said that while by making dam at upper Yamuna region it will help control floods, on other hand, power will be generated from water and drinking water and irrigation water in summer month will also be available.

On this occasion, Raje requested Haryana chief minister Manoharlal Khattar to sign the water agreement for giving water to Jhunjhunu and Churu districts of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan will get 1,917 cusec water from Tajewala headworks which will be brought via 270 km pipeline to Jhunjhunu and Churu. The detailed project report of this project which is about Rs 20,000 crore will be prepared till the month of September. State’s water resources minister Dr Rampratap and principal secretary Shikhar Agarwal were also present on this occasion.