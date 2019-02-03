Rajasthan: Sitting Congress legislators won’t be contesting Lok Sabha polls

Sitting Congress legislators who have been nursing the ambition to contest the May parliamentary polls, would be left high and dry after the Congress leadership revealed that it is looking outside the current crop of MLAs for its Lok Sabha candidates.

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, revealed that no present MLA of the party will contest the Lok Sabha elections. Pilot said that the party is of the opinion that it is not short of talent pool and there are many other faces who can win them seats in the elections.

The public has blessed the MLAs in the assembly elections, who have now expressed their wish to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Party in charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey, and PCC Chief Sachin Pilot took part in a meeting held to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the meeting, discussions regarding preparation of strengthening the organisation and panels of election candidates took place, sources said.

The name of the candidates will be discussed at the highest level before they are sent to the CEC, sources said. As per information given by Avinash Pandey, Congress will work towards booth management by providing training to booth-level workers of Rajasthan on the lines of BJP. A total of 225 training camps will be organised from February 15 to 25 under ‘Mera Booth Mera Gaurav’ programme.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid a courtesy visit to President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. During the meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Gehlot greeted President Kovind. This was the first courtesy meeting with the president for Gehlot after becoming the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Earlier, he arrived at the Congress War Room from where he will visit Patna to join Congress President Rahul Gandhi for taking part in a Congress rally. CM of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel and CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath could also be a part of the rally.

Changes have been made in the programme being held by the Sevadal in Ajmer after 35 years. Such a programme is taking place for the first time after Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure. The ceremony will now take place in Ajmer of February 13 and 14.

The Hopefuls