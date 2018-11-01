Rajasthan police get into poll mode, conduct flag march in cities

With a little over a month left for the state assembly elections, the state police have come in full swing to ensure that the elections are held in a free and fair environment. For the purpose, various efforts are being made by the officials so that confidence about law and order is built up in the masses.

Furthermore, the cops are also being increasingly vigilant about the involvement and movement of history-sheeters and habitual offenders in the state. The cops are also in regular touch with officials of neighboring states to ensure that criminals from those state do not try to disturb the peaceful atmosphere during elections.

On Wednesday, the Rapid Action Force conducted a flag march in Chomu town near Jaipur and passed from the sensitive areas of the town. Similarly, the Bikaner police exchanged information of hardcore criminals of Haryana and Punjab as well to be cautious if the men try to hamper the election process. The flag march was also conducted in sensitive areas of the Bikaner range.

Over the past few days, the major towns and sensitive areas of Rajasthan have witnessed several flag marches. “The onus to hold free and fair elections is as much on the election commission and administrative officials as on the police force. It is the police force that imparts a sense of confidence amongst the masses while deterring the anti-social elements from creating nuisance during sensitive times of elections. Thus, the confidence-building measures have already been undertaken,” officials said.

Interestingly, during election time, cops from other states would also be deployed for election duty in Rajasthan.