Rajasthan: Pilot by his side, Gehlot confident of proving majority in Assembly

After a month of infighting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met his former deputy Sachin Pilot ahead of Assembly session where the Congress government will try to prove its majority on Friday.

The chief minister said after the meeting that the party will bring a vote of confidence in the Rajasthan assembly.

"We could have proved our majority even without these 19 MLAs (Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs who were supporting him) but it would not have given us happiness. We will bring a vote of confidence," Gehlot said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress said that it is united to take on the BJP which is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot government.

Talking to reporters after the meeting held at Gehlot`s residence, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said "everything went on well".

"Now the Congress family is united. We will fight against BJP`s bad politics. The Congress party will stand united in Vidhan Sabha tomorrow," he said.

There is no substitute for truth integrity.The bonds of friendship & ideology are unbreakable, they will stand the test of time & reinvigorate the party.The direction & leadership of Hon'ble Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi & Shri.Rahul Gandhi ensured this bond gets stronger. pic.twitter.com/OgaNXiwyJ2 — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 13, 2020

The party had earlier revoked the suspension of its two MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh. The two, who were in Pilot camp, were suspended from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement to topple the Congress government.

Vishvendra Singh told the media that the BJP can try to bring a no-confidence motion but it will be of no avail. Singh said Gehlot has told MLAs that if any of them has any complaint they can meet him whenever they want.

He also said that he has not demanded any position in the state cabinet.

BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said earlier today that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies will bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia also said there are a lot of differences in the government.

"The way they have struggled, there are chances that they might bring a vote of confidence in the Assembly but we are also ready to bring a no-confidence motion. I think public opinion has changed about this government. They do not have a future. This government has lost morally," he said.

Gehlot has said that whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month "needs to be forgiven and forgotten" in the interest of the country, state, people and democracy.

