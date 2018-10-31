Rajasthan: Paper leak - Prison guard recruitment exam cancelled

A day after the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted a paper leak gang and arrested seven men, the state police announced that the prison guard recruitment examination – for which the gang had become active and managed to get their hands on the exam papers – stood cancelled. The examination conducted in the first session has been decalred cancelled. The examination was held on 28th October and the decision to cancel the same has been taken by the Sardar Patel University also called the Police University.

The cancelled examination will be held again at another date and the examination dates will be decided by the officials in the days to come. The Prison Guard examination was held at various examination centers on 20th, 21, 27th and 28th October in three sessions. The first session was held from 9am to 11am. The police had received complaints about the examination held in the first session on 28th October and the ATS also busted the gang acting on a tip-off. Notably, the remaining exams have not been affected and thus have not been cancelled.

It should be noted that the state police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted a gang involved in paper leak of the Jail constable recruitment and arrested seven men. The recruitment examination was held on 28th October however the ATS received intel about the gang and acting on the same not only prevented the leak of the paper but also arrested the men.

The ATS had received intel that a gang was operating in Jaipur that was involved in leaking examination papers for the soon to be held prison constable recruitment examination being held online. “Based on this, a special team was formulated involving senior officials.

It was learnt that the owner of Marudhara Coaching Center identified as one Jitendra Choudhary alias Jai Choudhary was involved in leaking the papers and selling it for a huge price. The ATS team then started keeping vigil over the man and started gathering intelligence about the operations being conducted at the center,” said Umesh Mishra, Additional Director General, ATS and SOG.

On 28th October the team learnt that examination paper for the recruitment examination was leaked prior to the exam.

“The police team raided the premises where the man was stationed and his mobile phone was checked which revealed the exam paper. The action was further developed which revealed more men involved with the gang. The men were identified as Ajay yadav, Suresh Kumar, Vikas Narwal and Rajesh Kumar were detained and they confessed to involvement with the gang,” the ADG said.

Three More Arrested

The Special Operations Group (SOG) nabbed three more persons in the Prison Guard recruitment exam paper leak case. They are part of a seven-member gang that the ATS busted on Monday. “On Sunday, two men were nabbed from Arya Institute of Engineering Technology in Kukas and investigating the matter further, the SOG nabbed Surendra Singh, Jai Prakash Swami, Kamlesh Singh. Surendra Singh had sat in the exam in the first session and gave the answer sheet to another accused Omveer. The men are being questioned about the kingpin of the gang,” officials said.