Rajasthan: ‘Ocean’s 16’ accused to remain behind bars

Court denies bail to men jailed for alleged attempt to rob Rs 925 cr Axis Bank chest

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:40 AM IST

The six men who made a failed bid to rob the chest branch of the Axis Bank in Jaipur in February this year, and were later arrested, shall continue to languish behind the bars. The Rajasthan High Court, on Wednesday, turned down the bail plea of Lakhan Sharma and others who are charged with attempting to rob the bank chest on Ramesh Marg in C-Scheme which was then holding cash reserves in excess of Rs 900 crore. 

In February this year, 16 men had tried to break into the bank when the bravery and alertness of one cop in the wee hours foiled Rs 925 crore robbery in what would have been India’s biggest bank heist. Around 2.30am on Tuesday, 13 unidentified armed men reached the Axis Bank chest at Ramesh Marg in C-Scheme. The miscreants came in an Innova car and got out in front of the main gate of the building. They allegedly overpowered a security guard at gunpoint and held him hostage while others filed inside the gates. 

There were four armed cops inside the building of which three were taking rounds in other parts of the building. However, Constable Sitaram near the chest area challenged them and opened fire. Faced with the presence of an armed, the miscreants fled the spot. Sitaram alerted the police control room and within no time, police teams reached the spot. 

The counsel for the accused sought their release on grounds there was no evidence to the said act of robbery. The public prosecutor Sudesh Saini objected to their release on bail. Saini argued that 16 men had attempted to rob the bank. Of them, he told the court, 13 have been identified and six arrested so far. He argued that the accused cannot be released on bail at a crucial time when three others remain to be identified. 

After hearing out both sides, the court rejected the bail plea of the accused lodged in jail. The court also observed that many of those accused for the attempted heist are still at large and bail cannot be allowed to those in judicial custody. 

The Failed Bid

In February this year, 16 men had tried to break into the bank when the bravery and alertness of one cop in the wee hours foiled Rs 925-crore robbery in what would have been India’s biggest bank heist. 16 men attempted the robbery of which 13 have been identified. 

