Rajasthan: Missing man’s body found in Dravyawati river

A body of a man was found in Dravyawati river on Monday afternoon creating panic in the area.

The man had been missing for the past week and though the family members had been looking for him, the man’s body was found in the river.

The police have recovered the body and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The body was found in Shyam nagar area of the river. “Few men were walking along the river when they saw a body floating here. They immediately raised an alarm and informed the police after which a team of Shyam nagar police rushed to the spot,” officials said.

By the time the cops reached a huge crowd had assembled at the spot as the news about the body spread like wildfire.

“The police team also alerted the civil defence volunteers and the joint team of local police and volunteers entered the river water and pull out the body. The bid to ascertain the identity of the deceased was initiated and he was identified as one Rocky Harijan, a resident of Brijlalpura Kachi Basti,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased were then contacted by the police.

“The man had been missing for the past seven days and the family members had registered a missing case for Rocky three days ago after which the police were also looking for him,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem of the deceased was conducted and the body was handed to the family members.

“We have initiated an investigation and looking into various aspects. The investigation is being conducted for murder, suicide and natural death. However natural death appears to be not the case. We are trying to find out if the man was threatened by anyone or if the family members could throw a light on his dealings and background, it would help in the investigation. Further action in the matter is being taken,” officials said.