Jaipur

Rajasthan: Kirodi Lal Meena calls on police with women supporters for inquiry

The protest in Jaipur was one that is characteristic of Kirodi Lal Meena.

Sangeeta Pranavendra

Updated: Oct 31, 2018, 05:35 AM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday laid siege on the Jaipur police Commissionerate to protest against the mistreatment of a tribal woman by the police in Tunga village in Bassi near Jaipur last week. The women sang and danced to protest and demanded action against the staff of the police station. Police, however, says that the action was against persons involved in the trade of spurious liquor.

The women led by Kirodi squatted on the corridors outside the police commissioner’s office and demanded action against the staff of Tunga police station. Kirodi Meena said, “We have registered our protest against the mistreatment of Anita of Sanwaliawala village on October 26. Police have assured us of action after investigation.”

Jaipur police commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said, “It was a raid by the Tunga police against illegal liquor vendor. The police had conducted a search against two brothers who were wanted in this connection, but they attacked the police and injured them. One of our policemen has a fractured arm. The women also threatened the police and were taken into custody under section 151 for disrupting peace. The protesters gave a memorandum and we are getting an inquiry conducted.”

The protest in Jaipur was one that is characteristic of Kirodi Lal Meena. His supporters, the tribals from Eastern Rajasthan have a particular style of singing and dancing to songs in praise of Meena to register their presence on any occasion. It was an interesting sight at Raj Bhawan in 2003 when Meena’s wife Golma Devi was being sworn in as a minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, as tribal women in traditional attire sang and danced to celebrate.

Protest Of A Different Kind

His supporters, the tribals from Eastern Raj have a particular style of singing and dancing to songs in praise of Meena to register their presence. It was an interesting sight at Raj Bhawan in 2003 when Meena’s wife Golma Devi was being sworn in as a minister in the Ashok Gehlot govt, as tribal women in traditional attire sang and danced to celebrate.

