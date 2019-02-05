Rajasthan: Industry advisory panel to meet 1st time in a decade

Rajasthan state-level advisory committee for industries and trade constituted in February 2010, is scheduled for its first ‘official’ full meet this Friday. The committee chaired by state industry minister has the commissioner of industries as member secretary and has conveners of banking committees on board along with several industry department officers.

“Soon after assuming office at the department, the industries minister had instructed for activating the committee and accordingly the first meeting will be held at the state secretariat on February 7,” informed Subodh Agarwal, additional chief secretary, Industries.

In addition to the 15 members of the committee, its first meeting will be attended by four special invites and representatives of 24 trade bodies. Chairing the meet, industry minister Parsadi Lal Meena will hold direct interaction with the trade representatives and officials of the department. Efforts will be made at the meeting to invite suggestions from the local industries and further increase their contribution towards employment generation.

According to the department officials, the committee was constituted to establish a direct dialogue between the local industry and the state department. It was for the purpose that several senior officials including commissioner of the bureau for investment promotion, managing director for RIICO, principal secretary revenue and officials from MSME, urban planning, tourism, labour and several other departments were included on board. The committee expected to expedite the industrial process at state, however, took nearly a decade to get together its board.

Meanwhile, the trade body representatives are optimistic towards the advisory committee meeting. The meeting is also being considered crucial as the state government has been deliberating on a new industrial policy and the industry representatives hold a list of suggestion they would like to be included in the new policy.

