Rajasthan government plans to bring new mining policy

In series of amending policies, the new government in state is in process to bring a new mining policy. As the new policy remains under deliberation, officials of the mining department are reluctant to discuss on details, however, they assure that it will help in achieving balanced development in state. “The new policy will promote ‘scientific’ methods of mining, environment sustainability and balanced development,” said a senior officer at mining department.

The new policy is also expected to address the issue of Bajri (river sand) mining that for now stands on hold in most areas following the Supreme Court orders. The Congress had often alleged the former BJP government as ‘unfair’ keeping the issue suspended in court to promote illegal mining. Soon after the Congress formed government, the new industry minister Pramod Jain Bhaya had assure to get the issue solved and provision for issue of land mining leases from private fields.

Goals envisaged of the new policy are much similar to those assured by the present mining policy implemented by the previous state government in 2015. The current policy at time of its implementation was upheld by the state government as a ‘futuristic’ document, however, a change in the state government has apparently made it outdated within couple of years.

Officials at the department assure that the new policy would not come with any upsetting surprises for the investors and indicate of inclusion of provision for recent innovations to reduce mining waste.

In the direction, the department has on offing the techniques for alternate use of stone slurry from Kota stone and marble industries. The mines department has recently introduced a new policy for manufactured construction sand to be prepared from stone slurry as an alternative to river sand.

Bajri Issue

