Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at factory in Kotputli

A major fire broke out in a fertilizer factory at Paniala near Kotputli town early on Sunday morning which created panic among the locals at Behror. Though no loss of life was reported in the fire as no labourers were present, the fertilizers and inflammable material stored in tanks at the factory caught fire causing huge explosions. Dozens of fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire fighting continued for over twelve hours. A short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire outbreak, however, authorities are not sure as the fire is still blazing and an investigation can be carried out only after the fire is doused completely.

The incident occurred at Dhanuka Laboratory factory located at Keshwana Industrial Area under Paniala police station area. “The fire broke out in the wee hours of Sunday and some guards and locals saw smoke billowing from one part of the factory. On inspection it was learnt that the outbreak had occurred in the warehouse located within the factory premises. Immediately the fire department and local police were informed and two fire tenders was pressed into service,” officials said.

However, by the time the tenders reached the spot, the fire had taken a gargantuan shape. “The fire had reached tanks which are used to store chemicals used in manufacturing insecticides produced at the factory. The chemicals soon caught fire and the tanks burst created huge explosions,” officials said. The explosions caused panic among the locals as one after the other the fertilizer tanks burst.

“Since the fire had spread to other areas more fire tenders were called in from Behror, Shahpura, Bhiwadi, Neemrana, Kotputli and even Jaipur. Upon reaching the spot, the fire fighters devised a strategy and started fire fighting. The blaze continued for hours as the chemicals stored in tanks kept on burning,” officials said.

Meanwhile, as the news about the incident spreading quickly in the area, people started reaching the spot in huge number, trying to click photos and make videos. “Additional police force was also called in at the spot to manage the crowd and cordone off the area,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, firefighters were trying to douse the blaze till reportes last came in.

