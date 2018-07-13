Search icon
Rajasthan: Dravyavati anicut washes away in rains

* Water carved its way through mud barriers at project, * JDA teams were busy rectifying the breaches on Thurs

Reported By:dna Correspondent| Edited By: dna Correspondent |Source: DNA |Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:30 AM IST

Rainwater carved its way through several mud barriers at Dravyavati riverfront as rains drenched Jaipur on early Thursday morning. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), however, denies of any major setback to the project or nearby structures.  “It’s just the uncompleted structures that have faced damage. We have two dedicated teams to tackle such situations and they have been carrying out repairs,” said a JDA officer. 

Both the JDA repair teams remain busy on Thursday as a couple of such breaches were reported across the project length. Near Hasanpura, the water submerged equipment, while a similar breach was also noticed under the over-bridge near Mansarovar. Fortunately, the over-bridge foundation remains safe from damage.  The breach though has also let a large amount of mud to flow in the cemented canal and as this mud settles at unwanted locations as water recedes. The project is on a deadline to be complete by August 15 and the canals need to be excavated of the sludge by the time. 

A heavy rain forecast, meanwhile, continues to raise possibilities of more such incidents.  The 47-kilometer long project is still under construction and remains prone to such incidents at numerous locations.

History Repeats

On June 29, showers cause mudslides at two of the ongoing projects namely Bambala overbridge widening and Dravyavati riverfront development.

