Rajasthan: Congress to appoint spokespersons to take on BJP

The state Congress is set to make a fresh appointment of over a dozen spokespersons in Rajasthan who would be given the task to take on the BJP aggressively, on various issues, ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections which are slated to be held in December this year.

About 500 aspirants who wish to become spokespersons of the party took a written test in January this year. Most of these were educationists and MBA degree holders who showed interest to become the voice of the party in the media to debate on various issues.

According to the sources within the party, the aspirants have been screened on merit basis and nearly 15 spokespersons will be appointed soon.

“On the basis of the written test results and interviews, where the candidates displayed orating skills, the party has finalised the names of spokespersons. In the coming 10 days, their appointments will be made,” said a senior party functionary while sharing information on the development with DNA.

The Congress is set to launch a jumbo team of spokesperson to take on BJP effectively. Ironically, there is no spokesperson, officially, in the BJP at present.

Senior ministers and party functionaries are playing the role of spokesperson in the BJP as their only party spokesperson Ashok Lahoty has became the mayor of Jaipur. However, with the Assembly elections approaching, the saffron party has started gearing up and soon it would be appointing a panel of three spokespersons who would brief media persons in near future. According to sources, BJP state chief Madan Lal Saini is likely to accommodate three spokespersons in his team —one female and two male leaders.

Sources in the Congress party added that a new team is expected to replace the present team comprising of two spokespersons Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Suresh Choudhary. Archana Sharma, who is head of party media cell, is expected to continue her with her post.

