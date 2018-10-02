Rajasthan: Camp held to motivate youth to donate blood

On the occasion of national voluntary blood donation day, a youth blood donation fair was organised at Rajasthan Jaipuria Hospital in the city on Monday. The motive of fair, organised by Swasthya Kalyan Blood Bank and Blood Donation Federation, was to motivate youth towards blood donation for saving lives.

“Though an increase has been observed in the trend of voluntary blood donation yet there is a need to promote more,” Dr SS Agrawal, honorary secretary of Swasthya Kalyan Blood Bank said. “Through this way, we have made youngsters aware about the procedure and importance of blood donation so that as soon as they attain the age of 18, they can get associated with blood donation,” he added.

As per organisers, more than 5,000 students from 50 schools of the city participated in the fair and through various games, quiz, paintings, slogan competition and activities, they learned about the importance of blood donation to save human life.