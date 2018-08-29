Rajasthan: BJP appoints leaders to ensure ABVP’s upper hand

In the election year, Congress and BJP have started preparations to win student union election in all the universities across the state. Both political parties have given the responsibility of monitoring the student union elections to senior leaders to ensure the win of their students’ wing candidates. BJP has appointed the former president of Rajasthan University Students Union (RUSU) Jitendra Shrimali and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi as the state convener for the students’ election.

Assembly elections are scheduled in December this year and that is why both the BJP and Congress want their student wing candidates to win the elections. The results of the student union elections will affect the upcoming assembly elections. Students’ election will judge that from which party, the youth is inclined towards.

This is the reason BJP and Congress have given responsibility to their senior leaders for the student wing elections. According to sources, BJP has appointed seven leaders and former ABVP workers in-charges in all seven divisions in the state.

Jaipur Mayor Ashok Lahoti has been appointed in charge for Jaipur division, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state in-charge Nidhi Shekhar Sharma has been appointed for Bikaner division, Prem Singh Banwasa for Ajmer division, BJP’s state secretary Mukesh Dadhich for Jodhpur division, former state general secretary of BJYM Hemant Lamba for Udaipur Division, Rajasthan Youth Board Chairman Bhupendra Saini for Bharatpur Division among others.