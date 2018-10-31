Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: BJP forms single-name panels for 70 seats

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has completed the process of selection of probable candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, on Tuesday. The BJP has prepared panels for the party’s probable candidates for 200 Assembly seats across the state while panels of a single name for about 70 seats were prepared during the mammoth exercise. Candidates of single-name-panel seats are expected to be announced before Diwali.

The state BJP Core Committee has prepared panels for all the 200 Assembly seats in two days. The meeting of the core committee was held on Tuesday for the second consecutive day, under the chairmanship of state election in-charge and union minister Prakash Javadekar. More than a dozen leaders including chief minister Vasundhara Raje, national vice president Om Prakash Mathur, convenor of state election management committee Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and state president Madan Lal Saini joined the meeting.

According to sources, a panel of single names has been formed for about 70 Assembly seats during the meeting of the core committee.

The members of the panels include chief minister Vasundhara Raje, home minister Gulab Chand Kataria, parliamentary affairs minister Rajendra Rathore and agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini. BJP’s Parliamentary Board meeting will be held in New Delhi on November 1. In this meeting, the panels of probable candidates will also be presented from Rajasthan. Parliamentary Board will finalise the names of the first list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections. According to sources, the core committee has prepared the panels of 100 Assembly seats on Tuesday. A panel of three names has been prepared for about 80 seats.

“We have prepared a panel of probable candidates for all the seats by discussing on them for two days. This will be given to the Central leadership which will then announce candidates at the right time,” said Javadekar.

It may be noted that BJP has taken the opinion of party office bearers to select the probable candidates for the Assembly elections. A six-day feedback programme was launched by the party. During the 11 sessions of feedback programme, over 12,000 BJP workers gave their opinion for all 200 Assembly seats. Party workers have named three probable candidates for each seat. After considering the names obtained from the worker, a panel of three names have been prepared.

