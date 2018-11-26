Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: Another Congress leader lands in trouble over comments on PM

The Congress party, however, has distanced itself from the comment by saying that it was Muttemwar's personal view and not the party's view

Yet another Congress leader has created landed in the middle of a controversy after commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family. Former Union minister and Congress leader Vilasrao Muttemwar at a poll campaign in Rajasthan's Barmer on Saturday said that nobody knew much about the PM's father. A video of his speech has gone viral on social media.

Muttemwar's comment comes on the heels of another Congress leader CP Joshi's remark comparing the PM's mother's age with the falling value of rupee. The Congress party, however, has distanced itself from the comment by saying that it was Muttemwar's personal view and not the party's view.

In the video accessed by Zee, the leader, addressing an election meeting in Barmer district of Rajasthan, was heard saying, "Who knew him (PM Modi) before he became the Prime Minister? Even today who knows his father's name? Everyone knows Rahul Gandhi's father's name — Rajiv Gandhi. Everyone knows Rajiv Gandhi's mother's name, Indira Gandhi. Everyone knows Indira Gandhi's father's name, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. And everyone knows Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's father's name, Motilal Nehru. Everyone knows the family since five generations. But this Narendra Modi, nobody knows his father's name."

The Congress immediately responded to the comment with party secretary Harish Choudhary saying, "This is his private statement and the party does not support this. We will give a statement on this later."

The BJP, on the other hand, termed this as "family fanatism" of Congress leaders. The official BJP Twitter handle posted, "Shameful statement by Congress leader and former Central Minister Vilasrao Muttemwar. He says that the world knows past generations of Rahul Gandhi but no one knows who Modi's father was!"

NC leader Omar Abdullah get on other padestral, tweets, "Has the BJP got sleeper cells in the Congress? The amazing regularity with which some in the Congress go out of their way to oblige the BJP & PM Modi, nothing else makes sense."

The Congress sees a good chance of snatching Rajasthan from the BJP, on the back of anti-incumbency sentiment. This was not the first embarrassing video it has confronted in its campaign for polls in Rajasthan and three other states.

Earlier, the party's Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath was caught on video apparently saying if Muslims didn't vote en masse for the Congress, it is doomed. and CP Joshi's Brahmin remark is denting the congress party's election campaing dearly.

WHAT THEY SAID