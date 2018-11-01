Rajasthan: Army man held for taking money from youth in name of job

On Wednesday, the state police’s Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a joint operation with the Military Intelligence Unit and arrested an absconding army jawan who was taking lakhs of rupees from villagers on the pretext of getting them placed in the Indian Army.

The man has conned over 50 individuals and amassed over a crore rupees from them. Moreover, the man has also been arrested earlier by Suratgarh and Hanumangarh police for conning in some other matter. Shockingly, the man has also been involved in gang rape in Hanumangarh in 2017.

Information had been received by the ATS officials that the absconding jawan – identified as Ram Chandra – had lured youth from Suratgarh into getting them placed in the Indian Army by malpractice with the intent of duping them.

“It was also learnt that the man was taking a hefty amount from the youths for the same. A team was immediately formed to take action in the matter and the officials in the team contacted the Military Intelligence Unit and started gathering intel about the exchange of money and the spot where the money could be handed over to the jawan. While conducting a recce of various places, the joint ATS and MI team found Ramchandra outside a powerhouse on the Suratgarh – Ganganagar road and the man was immediately detained,” said Umesh Mishra, ADG - ATS and SOG.

Notably, Ram Chandra was recruited in the army in 2009, however, he absconded in 2014 after which the local police and the army was searching for him. “During this time, the man gathered confidence of people using his experience in army and the identity card of Indian Army and claimed he could get youths into the Army. For this, he took money from them and made fake documents of the Indian Army resembling joining letter. He would post these joining letters to the candidate’s addresses and would take Rs 3.70 lakh per candidate for the same,” the ADG said, further adding, “The joint team recovered original documents of the youths that fell into his trap while also recovering the fake seals the accused got made. From the documents recovered by the team, it appears that the man has conned around fifty youths from Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Nagaur and Bikaner districts,” the ADG informed.