Jaipur

Jaipur

Poll saga: Raj-e govt’s effort to woo senior citizens

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:30 AM IST

To woo senior citizens ahead of assembly election, the Raje government is set to expand Modi Government’s ambitious ‘Naveen Vayoshri Yojana’ in Rajasthan. A meeting scheduled to be chaired by social justice minister Arun Chaturvedi on Friday will take a decision on kicking off a survey to identify beneficiary senior citizens in Jaipur who will be given physical aids and assisted-living devices under the scheme. 

On Thursday, Chaturvedi also chaired a meeting with district administration officials over the launching of the schemes.

The sources said that devices for senior citizens belonging to BPL category’ are given under the scheme at free of cost. A PSU under the Central government takes care of one-year free maintenance of the aids and devices including walking sticks, elbow crutches, walkers, tripods, hearing aids, artificial dentures, and spectacles.

Currently, the scheme has its presence in Jhalawar and Bikaner and now Raje government eyes to make it Pan Rajasthan. The scheme could be seen as another attempt by the state government to woo senior citizens after its ‘Varisth Nagarik Teerth Yatra Scheme’ with which it sponsors senior citizens to travel via air or train to religious places across the country.

With the scheme, the government aims to allure senior citizens whose loyalty to the party they vote is a tough task to be changed. The younger generation switches their loyalty easily and they vote according to political scenarios.

But, old age people who remain core loyalists to the party they supported throughout till date, hardly change their mindset and hence the scheme emerges as an effective way to lure them.

On Friday, minister Chaturvedi along with senior citizens of the department would hold a meeting to expand the scheme in Jaipur. “A survey to identify the beneficiaries in each ward of the district would be carried out and later, the eligibles will be given devices and aids free of cost,” said an official with the department. This is a Central Sector Scheme, fully funded by the Central government. The expenditure for implementation of the scheme will be met from the “Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund’.

