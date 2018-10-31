Online fraud of lakhs in the name of National Games

In the 21st century digital India, thugs have become digital as well. The gang who collected lakhs of rupees from thousands of students and players in the name of participating in the National Games and giving the National Games certificate has been busted with the help of Zee Media. Naresh Malik is the leader of the thug gang and is accused of taking lakhs of rupees from around 2000 players.

In fact, Naresh Malik did the promotion of organising a national Olympic level competition in the entire country and collected Rs 2000 per player through a website. The place for this was decided at Hanumangarh Junction of Rajasthan, where the organisers arranged the stay of the players at the Jat Bhawan Dharamshala located at the spot. Around 1500 to 2000 players from 26 states of the country reached the place to take part in the competition.

Zee Media got the information about the event that this program was organised to obtain money from the players. In addition, the sports event was being organised under the banner of “Sports Development Board of India”, which is not registered to organise National Games. The organisers had also claimed that the certificates of the event will be valid in the army recruitment, but when the organisation is not registered, then there is no chance of the certificates being valid.

After getting the information, Zee Media informed about the event to the administrative officers. After which, District Collector Dinesh Chand Jain issued an order to the Police Administration for investigating the matter. When the police reached the spot, the accused gang tried to avoid them, but later the organisers accepted their crime during the interrogation. After this, the players also filed a lawsuit against the organisers by reaching the Junction Police Station. The police have arrested the organisers and recovered Rs 1.66 lakh cash, its receipts, and a Fortuner car.