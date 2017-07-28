Headlines

Ombudsman revokes RS Nandu’s suspension

Justice Mishra, while referring to the provisions of Lodha Committe recommendations and the RCA constitution, said in the order that suspension of a duly elected Secretary of the RCA cannot be given effect to and hence be treated as non est

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 28, 2017, 08:05 AM IST

In a legal victory of sorts for the Lalit Modi group and a major embarrassment for President C P Joshi led-Rajasthan Cricket Association, the  suspension of RS Nandu from the post of secretary has been revoked by RCA Ombudsman retired justice Gyansudha Mishra.

Justice Mishra, while referring to the provisions of Lodha Committe recommendations and the RCA constitution, said in the order that suspension of a duly elected Secretary of the RCA cannot be given effect to and hence be treated as non est.

On suspension of the Nagaur District Cricket Association , justice Mishra opined in her order that in the light of Lodha Committee Report and also the RCA Constitution, the disaffiliation of the Nagaur District Cricket Association was not within the exclusive legal domain of the Secretary Nagaur District Cricket Association, but is the collective responsibility of all the members of the RCA which is clearly reflected from Article 28 of the RCA Constitution as also from Clause 41 of the Lodha Committee Report. It may be mentioned here that Nandu was suspended by Joshi on June 234.

She also ordered to convene a general body meeting  in which the fate of the Nagaur District Cricket Association   and the future course of action shall depend on the resolution which is going to be passed in that meeting.

The meeting shall be conducted in presence of an observer P.S Hada (retired District & Sessions Judge).

